We want Great Britain tour announced now, admits Wigan Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin

England captain Sean O'Loughlin has spoke of his frustration over delays in confirming the itinerary for the revived Great Britain tour in the autumn.

Wayne Bennett's national team have played Samoa and New Zealand in the last two summers but they have both arranged other fixtures in June and no break has been scheduled in the Super League fixtures for this season.

It is also understood that Samoa have been dropped from the original itinerary for the Lions, who are now set to play just four fixtures on their tour to New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in October and November.

O'Loughlin, who missed the 2017 World Cup final and the last two Tests of the series against New Zealand in November through injury, would like to see the programme finalised quickly and admits he would relish being a part of it.

"We'd like to see it announced now and then people can build into it and we can get some excitement about it," said O'Loughlin.

"I'd love to be part of it. I've said I'd always put my hand up for the internationals if I'm fit and healthy and they want me to play.

"I'd also totally understand if they wanted to go in a different direction.

"But I started my international career playing for Great Britain and I'd love to be part of the resurrection of the team."O'Loughlin has yet to decide whether this will be his last season as a player but he definitely wants to tour with Great Britain at the end of it.

The loose forward turned 36 in November, shortly after signing a new contract with his hometown club for 2019, but has not ruled out playing under Shaun Edwards when he takes over as Warriors head coach in 12 months.

"I wouldn't make a call on it being my last year without having played a game," O'Loughlin said at the club's pre-season media day.

"I'll see how the year goes. I think my decision will be towards the end of the season."

O'Loughlin, who will embark on a 17th Super League season when the Warriors take on St Helens in the opening game on Thursday, January 31, has an agreement in place to join the club's coaching staff when he finally hangs up his boots.