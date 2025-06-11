Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors Men’s coach Matt Peet has passed on his congratulations to the Women’s side, who made history by lifting the Challenge Cup for the first time last weekend.

Denis Betts’ side ran in seven converted tries to claim an impressive 42-6 win over St Helens, who had won the Cup four years in a row prior to Wigan’s recent triumph under the famous Wembley arch.

The Challenge Cup win marked the Warriors Women’s first major trophy since 2018, when they won the Women’s Super League Grand Final.

“It’s fantastic,” said Peet. “I think we all thought they could do it and were hopeful because of the way they had been playing so far this year, but I think we were all impressed by the manner in which they did it, such a young group as well and playing the style they are, I think it’s a real positive step for the girls’ game in the town.

“So much hard work has gone in behind the scenes, Denis leads it all, but there is a full team behind it, and the club has invested, which has been publicised since with the facilities.

“It’s probably all happened a bit quicker I certainly thought. I thought it might be three, four or five years down the line, I’ve seen what’s been building through our academy pathway, and it’s frightening when you see some of the younger ones who are due to come through, but it’s great for the likes of Rachel (Thompson), Georgia (Wilson), Anna (Davies) and Vicky (Molyneux), who have been at the club for quite a while, I think the level of professionalism has gone through the roof over the last couple of years.”

The Warriors have come on leaps and bounds under the guidance of Betts, who took over the head coaching reins ahead of last season, whilst the club has invested in the women’s programme, with the team now utilising the newly refurbished elite women’s training facility at the Edge Hall Road Community Stadium in Orrell, which they share with the Wigan Athletic women’s team.

Continuing on the Warriors Women, Peet said: “I think when they’re seeing that they are being looked after well and being valued by the club, that probably gives them confidence and belief, and accelerates their growth.

“I think Denis has a really good balance of a supportive environment, where they are treated differently from the men, which they are different and they need to be treated differently, and it’s supported, but he also asks a lot from them, and they ask a lot from each other.

“They train very hard, they sacrifice a lot, and the girls get on really well off the field, so it’s probably a combination of so many factors, so they deserve the credit. We’re really proud of them.”