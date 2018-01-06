What next for Gelling?

Anthony Gelling has revealed he may switch to rugby union as he weighs-up options over his future.

In a blog post, the former Warriors centre wrote he is yet to decide on which path he will take after his departure from Wigan was confirmed last month.

The Kiwi traveled back to New Zealand before Christmas to be with his girlfriend after she was injured in a car accident, and in the post he wrote that family was the reason for his decision to call time on his stay in Super League.

“My girlfriend and I had kept in touch via long distance during the 2017 campaign. Another year of facetime and text messaging seemed like a mountain to climb and I was willing to try,” he wrote.

“But when I received news that she was seriously injured in a car accident it quickly put things in perspective.”

After unsuccessfully trying to earn a deal with New Zealand Warriors, Gelling admitted he may take a break from rugby league.

He added: “I have looked into rugby union later in the year and even the prospect of heading to university full time.

“Wherever I end up I know one thing is certain. I’ll never be finished with rugby league.”