Where are they now? The last Wigan Warriors side to play in Dewsbury in 2016

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:53 BST

With Wigan Warriors playing in Dewsbury for the first time since 2016 this weekend, Wigan Today thought we’d take you on a trip down memory lane.

Matt Peet’s Warriors will make the trip to the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury on Saturday afternoon to face Huddersfield Giants, whose usual John Smith’s Stadium home is hosting a Stereophonics concert that night. Wigan last played in Dewsbury in 2016, when Shaun Wane’s Warriors ran out 54-4 winners against the Rams in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup. Let’s take a throwback to the Wigan line-up that day, shall we?

Sarginson played most of his career as a centre, but he started at fullback in the win over Dewsbury in 2016. The former England international made 127 appearances for the Warriors across two spells. He retired from the sport following four seasons with Salford Red Devils in 2023, and is now a public speaker and mental wellbeing advocate.

The Leigh-born winger came through the famed youth system at Wigan. He scored 57 tries in 82 appearances for the Warriors before having to retire midway through the 2021 campaign on medical grounds. He went on to achieve a HGV driving qualification.

The 34-year-old scored 52 tries in 115 appearances for Wigan across six seasons between 2012 and 2017. He went on to have brief spells with New Zealand Warriors, Widnes Vikings, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Centurions, and retired in 2022 after representing the Cook Islands at the Rugby League World Cup. Gelling now does radio work in his native New Zealand and helps NRL club New Zealand Warriors in their wellbeing department.

A product of Wigan's academy, Gildart went on to score 65 tries in 143 games for the first-team. He had a year in the NRL in 2022 before returning with Leigh, and is now plying his trade Hull KR.

