Where are they now? The last Wigan Warriors side to play in Dewsbury in 2016

3 . Centre: Anthony Gelling

The 34-year-old scored 52 tries in 115 appearances for Wigan across six seasons between 2012 and 2017. He went on to have brief spells with New Zealand Warriors, Widnes Vikings, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Centurions, and retired in 2022 after representing the Cook Islands at the Rugby League World Cup. Gelling now does radio work in his native New Zealand and helps NRL club New Zealand Warriors in their wellbeing department. | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com