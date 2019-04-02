Which forward will be squeezed out the Wigan Warriors frame for trip to Castleford Tigers?

Ollie Partington is hoping he has done enough to cling on to his Wigan place - with two of the four young forwards set to be squeezed out.



Captain Sean O’Loughlin and strike back-rower Joe Greenwood are back in the team for Friday’s game at Castleford.

Adrian Lam had hoped to have Sam Powell (injury) available again, but he confirmed last night he won't return - and it was revealed last night Gabe Hamlin has been suspended by UK Anti-Doping.

But with O’Loughlin and Greenwood certain to go straight back in, the Warriors coach seems likely to leave out at least two of his young fringe forwards.

Partington (loose forward) and Liam Paisley (second-row) started in the 42-0 thrashing of Catalans on Sunday, with Liam Byrne and debutant Morgan Smithies on the bench. Taulima Tautai is also available again but may have to work his way back up the pecking order after serving a three-match ban.

Former Orrell St James junior Partington, who has figured eight times for the senior side, said: “Hopefully I’ve done enough to stay in the squad.

“If not, I’ll train hard and make sure I’m ready the next time I get my opportunity.”

Lam will name his 19-man squad today.

Tom Davies and Morgan Escare are both fit but are unlikely to crack into a back-five hailed the best in Super League by the Warriors coach.

Tony Clubb (knee) and Liam Farrell (pectoral) are not in the mix.

Sunday’s game was Partington’s first start for his hometown club.

“I had big boots to fill with Lockers being out and it was a proud moment for my family,” he said.

“Obviously a few people would have written us off, seeing the team sheet and how many players were missing.

“But the effort got us the win and the score showed that.

“It was a good win and it puts us in good stead.

“We always knew it was coming but I’m not sure many fans trusted us.”