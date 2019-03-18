Why ex-Wigan Warriors Shaun Wane won't be returning to rugby league (at least yet!)

Former Wigan coach Shaun Wane was recently linked with a return to rugby league with Newcastle Thunder.

League Weekly reported he was wanted as director of rugby, while continuing with his part-time role with Scotland RU.

But the ambitious League One outfit appointed ex-Wigan and Widnes coach Denis Betts to the role over the weekend.

Betts said: “I’m delighted to have joined such an ambitious club as Newcastle Thunder.

“Everyone understands what the priority is this season and I will be working hard with the players, coaches and support staff to ensure we hit those targets.”

Wane became Scotland RU's high performance coach after leaving his role as Wigan head coach with a Grand Final victory at the end of last season.

Scotland battled back from 31-0 down at half-time to England yesterday to lead 38-31, only for George Ford to score an injury-time try to level the scores.