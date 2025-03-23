Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors | John Clifton/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided a positive injury update on star man Jai Field.

Field missed Wigan’s 12-10 loss to Leeds at AMT Headingley on Saturday with a hamstring injury that forced him from the field in the first half of their defeat to Hull FC in the Challenge Cup fourth round the previous week.

It was initially feared that Field could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines given hamstring injuries are, in general, a couple of weeks at the very least. However, Field was included in Peet’s 21-man squad that was named on Thursday lunchtime, but ultimately did not feature in the 17-man matchday squad.

Peet provided an update on Field’s fitness in a pre-match interview with Sky Sports at Headingley.

“The fact is the scan was clear," Peet told Sky Sports. "But he was still a bit tight.

“I'm not having that on my conscience. To put him out there tonight, I'd be foolish at this time of year (to play him). It would be good to have him out there tonight, but it's a long season. So it probably wasn't that close but I'd expect him to feature very soon.”

With Field not risked for the game against Leeds, Peet opted to move Bevan French to fullback with young gun Jack Farrimond coming into the halves to partner Harry Smith.

Adam Keighran has been ruled out for eight to ten weeks with an MCL knee injury, so Zach Eckersley moved into the centres.

Having missed the previous two games due to swelling on an old knee injury following their return from Las Vegas, Abbas Miski was named to start on the wing against Leeds but was a late withdrawal in the warm-up. Academy product Jacob Douglas filled the void left by Miski as he made his first Super League appearance of the season.

The Warriors host Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium next Sunday afternoon, when we could potentially see Field make his return to action.