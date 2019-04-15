Why Liverpool great and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was at Wigan Warriors today

Ex-England captain Steven Gerrard met with Adrian Lam at the Wigan Warriors' training ground today.



The Rangers manager spoke to coach Adrian Lam as part of his UEFA coaching A licence course.

Gerrard didn't address the players but he did have time to pose with Warriors' special one-off shirt for the Magic Weekend - which is being staged at Liverpool's Anfield ground next month.

Lam has his own ties to Liverpool - his mum hails from the city.

Gerrard previously visited the Warriors' Orrell training base, along with ex-Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel, ahead of last October's Grand Final.