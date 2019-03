Jarrod Sammut believes that his former club London Broncos will ‘surprise’ a lot of Super League teams this season if they are underestimated.

Sammut helped London Broncos win promotion back to the top-flight with his two goals against Toronto Wolfpack in the ‘Million Pound Game’ last term.

And the 32-year-old feels that his previous employers will stun a lot of side’s this year if they travel to Ealing expecting an easy two points.

Sammut said: “I know the team there very well. They haven’t got the most talented team, but they do work hard for one-and-other.

"What Wardy (Danny Ward) and Andrew Henderson have done previously is build the culture there and an environment where they are very particular about the type of players that they bring in.

"They all want to play for London Broncos and that badge - not necessarily the lifestyle or the money - which I think is important to their recent successes.

"They’ve wielded a few scalps this year, and they will surprise a lot of teams.

"But I think from the get-go, a lot of teams and people are writing London off and they will go down there with a very poor attitude of that we’ll roll-them and we won’t need to turn up, and round-one it showed.

"I think in the first-round, everyone was a bit shocked but I think everyone will write them off.

"They’ve probably not performed to their best in the last couple of weeks, but they won’t take anything from that and just keep throwing shape and keep chancing around. They are a team that know how to play the surface, and it’s quite a journey to London so that there will play on people and they just play a style of play that London are good at.”

Adrian Lam said he has been tapping into Sammut's knowledge of the Broncos squad in preparation for this game.

Sammut admitted that his emotions may be heightened when he returns to the Trailfinders Sports Ground for the first time today.

He said: “I definitely feel that my ending time at London was on a high and had some very good memorable moments with some great friends so going back there again- a few emotions might run high- and it will trigger some memories.”