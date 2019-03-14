Why Oliver Partington is free to play for Wigan Warriors... despite receiving a ban

Oliver Partington has today been handed a one match ban - but is free to play for Wigan Warriors tomorrow night.

The RFL's match review panel has charged the prop with a Grade A punching offence, which carries a one match penalty notice.

But Partington, who is in Adrian Lam's 19-man squad to face Warrington, will still be allowed to play in the HJ Stadium blockbuster if he is selected.

He committed the offence while playing on dual-registration for Swinton against Leigh last Sunday, for which he was sinbinned in the opening minute.

While the RFL disciplinary scrutinise Super League matches on Mondays, they only deal with Championship and League One games on the following Thursdays.

And as such, suspensions don't kick-in until the following week's games as players are given until 11am on Tuesday to appeal and request a personal hearing.

If Partington accepts the ban, or is unsuccessful in challenging it, he will be banned for a game starting March 22 weekend.

Next week, Wigan and dual-reg partner club Swinton play on the same day - Sunday the 24th. But had they been playing on different days, then Partington would miss both - a player banned for a match can't play for another team (either dual-reg or Under-19s) on the same weekend.