Why Sarginson feels he can be a greater attacking threat for Wigan Warriors

Dan Sarginson hopes to reap the rewards from his first pre-season in three years – and become a bigger attacking threat for Wigan this term.

He figured in 21 matches in 2018 – including the last six while dealing with the sudden death of his younger brother, Adam.

But the candid centre admits fans didn’t see the best of him last year on his return from an injury-hit campaign in the NRL.

New coach Adrian Lam has already nominated Sarginson as the most impressive player from training so far. And given the 25-year-old missed out on the previous two pre-seasons, he is hoping the work is transformed to his form on the pitch.

“I still know I’ve more in me in attack,” said Sarginson, who is with the rest of the squad at a training camp in Windermere.

“I wasn’t disappointed last season but I know there’s more in me.

“Hopefully, after a pre-season I can show what I can do.

“I’ve not had a pre-season for three years so it’s good to get involved in everything.”

A switch from the right flank to the left in July did appear to suit Sarginson’s game.

And given Oliver Gildart starred for England on the right – having previously favoured the left role with Wigan – Lam will need to make a call on where he prefers them to line-up.

Asked if he had a preference, Sarginson says his focus is just on securing a place in the side, given the extra competition provided by fit-again Liam Forsyth as well as Chris Hankinson, who arrived mid-season from Swinton.

He played only twice before his season was cut short because of a detached retina.

“And (youngster) James Worthington is training well, too, so there are five of us fighting for the two spots so it’s good competition,” added Sarginson.

“Everything is going well. Waney was brilliant and Lammy has come in and brought in another aspect.”

Wigan return from their training camp today.