Why Shaun Wane is backing successor Adrian Lam to be huge hit with Wigan Warriors

Adrian Lam has been tipped to be a huge success at Wigan – by the trophy-winning coach he replaced.

Shaun Wane met up many of the squad yesterday when the Warriors were honoured at a civic reception.

Wane later had a lengthy chat with Lam– who he coached alongside in the academy 14 years ago.

And he has full confidence the former halfback will deliver more good times to Wigan.

Wane said: “We had a good chat, about everything – my role with Scotland, individual players, how he’s getting on.

“He’ll do well, he’s a very smart coach, he works hard.

“Lammy will do well, they have a lot of good players and a good culture here – and he’ll carry that on.

“I’ve’ a lot of mates here, I’m a Wiganer, I obviously want them to do well – and I think they will.”

Wigan invited Wane to join them at the council reception. He had previously been asked to attend the Sports Personality of the Year event, but it clashed with his commitments with Scotland RU.

“It was good to see everyone again,” continued Wane.

“These kind of events aren’t really my thing, I feel like I’m not part of it anymore, but these lads have played a huge part of my life and it was good to see everyone again.

“I was very honoured to be asked and I’m glad I came.”

Wane, meanwhile, says he is enjoying his part-time role as high performance coach at Scotland RU.

“The week after the Grand Final, I drove up to St Andrews and I must admit I had a bit of a wobble because I’d gone out of my comfort zone,” he said.

But it’s very enjoyable. They are understanding what I’m about and they’re open minded, they want to improve – and that’s important.

“It’s nice that people in and around Wigan still stop me and reminisce about certain games.

“I even bumped into some Leeds fans up in Edinburgh and they stopped for a chat – I imagine they were nicer to me than if I was still at Wigan!”