Why son Lachlan brought Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam to tears today

Adrian Lam admits he cried when son Lachlan phoned to inform him he was set to make his NRL debut.



The halfback is due to play for Sydney Roosters tomorrow (Saturday) against Manly after Cooper Cronk withdrew with a hamstring injury.

Lachlan Lam in training

And when he does, Wigan St Pat's will be able to lay claim to another of their former juniors making the grade in the professional ranks - Lam junior played at the club when dad Adrian was at the Warriors as a player!

‘I cried straight away when he called. I tried not to," Lam told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I can’t even talk now, that’s how bad it is. When he told me, there was the flashback of him with the ball under his pillow and waking and carrying the ball around everywhere.’’

Lam has already played for Papua New Guinea and recently visited Wigan with the Roosters' World Club Challenge squad.

Meanwhile, ex-Warriors John Bateman and Ryan Sutton played for Canberra today in their 22-10 loss to Melbourne Storm.