Why Sydney Roosters' Jared Waerea-Hargeaves won't face ban for late hit against Wigan Warriors

Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves won't face any disciplinary action for his tackle which sparked a scuffle in the World Club Challenge.

The Kiwi prop hit Sam Powell with a late shot and, seconds later, a scuffle broke out between both teams as Waerea-Hargreaves faced off with Liam Farrell.

Referee Robert Hicks spoke to both captains but didn't produce a card, and the RFL's match review panel - responsible for citing any incidents - says he has no case to answer.

There were no incidents which were considered worthy of a charge or caution and no players from Hull FC, Wigan's next opponents, were cited either.

The Waerea-Hargreaves incident certainly turned up the volume inside the DW Stadium, as Wigan rallied and closed the gap to eight points before eventually going down 20-8.

"It shouldn't take someone getting a high shot, but it definitely got the crowd up," said captain Sean O'Loughlin. "That's something in our control, we shouldn't need someone from the opposition to get us sparked."

Waerea-Hargreaves not only left his mark on the field - but off it, too. He invited Warriors fan Connah Campbell onto the pitch afterwards to celebrate their victory.

And after sharing some Champagne, the Kiwi enforcer presented him with his match-worn boots - a touching gesture from the NRL star.