Why Wane hasn’t abandoned hope of Wigan signing Sam Burgess

Sam Burgess has made “a few promises” to Shaun Wane which has sparked the coach’s hopes he may play for Wigan.

Wane spoke to the dual-code England international before he left Bath RU to return to the NRL with South Sydney.

Asked whether he had given up hope of recruiting the 29-year-old, Wane told NRL.com: “No, no.

“He made me a few promises that if he ever comes (to Super League) there’s a chance we might get together.

“Me and him think very similar about the game, and I think he likes what we do at Wigan.

“You never say never. I’d love to coach him, he’s done a great job in the NRL.”

The Warriors will face Burgess’ Souths side a week on Saturday in an exhibition game at ANZ Stadium.