Why Wigan Warriors' Oliver Gildart believes he can make "loads of improvement"

Oliver Gildart has not shied away from setting himself a high target for 2019 – boldly declaring he wants to be the best centre in Super League.

The 22-year-old already has two titles, a World Club Challenge triumph and England honours on his glittering CV.

But he still believes he has “loads of improvement” and hopes he can reach a higher level this season.

Super League has plenty of quality centres, with recruits Konrad Hurrell (Leeds) and Kevin Naiqama (St Helens) joining homegrown three-quarters such as Kallum Watkins, Mark Percival and Jake Connor.

And Gildart has set his target on being the best of an exciting crop.

“I’ve got loads of improvement in me – other than win Wembley, I’ve done quite a lot already,” he said.

“But I want to be more consistent – I need to be the best centre in the league every week. I learned that from (England coach) Wayne Bennett.

“I don’t think I dip off much anyway, but I want to be challenging every week. I like studying up, I like watching video of who I’m up against – and I’ll always do that.

“I used to go into a game thinking, ‘I’m playing him this week’, but I’m more comfortable now. Hopefully now they worry as much about me as I do about them.”

Gildart figured in Sunday’s 28-18 friendly win at Salford and like most of the front-line players, has been rested for Saturday's final friendly at Barrow.