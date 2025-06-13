Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors will embrace the fresh challenge of playing somewhere different from the usual Super League grounds, according to coach Matt Peet, who feels there will be ‘a different’ feel to Saturday’s game against Huddersfield Giants.

The Giants’ usual home, the John Smith’s Stadium, is unavailable due to a Stereophonics concert being held there on Saturday evening. As a result, Saturday afternoon’s Round 14 Super League clash had to be relocated, with the replacement venue being the home of League 1 side Dewsbury Rams.

The Rams, who were relegated from the Championship at the end of last season, have never played in the Super League, meaning this will be the first top-flight game that has been held at the FLAIR Stadium in the summer era.

And with that, it brings a fresh outlook for both Huddersfield and Wigan, according to Warriors boss Peet.

“I think they’ll be freshened up by the fact it’s at Dewsbury, so that brings a fresh angle to it, so we’re excited about the challenge,” said Peet.

“It’s fresh, isn’t it? It’s somewhere where some of the lads wouldn’t have played before. The atmosphere will probably be better than Huddersfield, I think the fact it will be tighter, sometimes the crowd gets lost at the Huddersfield ground, so I think it will have a different feel to it and it might bring a better atmosphere and a bit more energy, so we’re looking forward to it.

“I think it was in or around the start of the season (when we found out the game wouldn’t be at the John Smith’s Stadium). We’re all for it, we like the thought of playing somewhere different, being able to embrace these challenges or opportunities, and that’s the way we’re looking at it.”

The fact that the game has been relocated to the FLAIR Stadium hasn’t fazed Wigan, who are preparing for the game just as they would with any other away trip. In fact, it could play in their favour slightly, with the pitch dimensions very similar to their pitch at their Robin Park Arena training base.

“We don’t really have to (change our preparation) because it is quite similar to our training field here at Robin Park,” said Peet.

“Some weeks we do go on the field at the (Brick Community) stadium, that isn’t an option anyway this week (due to the pitch being relaid), but we’re alright, it’s comparable to our training field, it’s comparable to the game we played over in Las Vegas, so it’s different but it’s not brand new.”

The Round 14 Super League clash takes place at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury on Saturday, 3pm kick-off. For those not attending in West Yorkshire, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Red Button and Super League+.