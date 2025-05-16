Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors will don their lilac charity third kit in their clash with Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors have opted to wear their lilac third kit rather than their traditional cherry and white hoops despite being the home side this weekend. Why? Because the club’s official charity partner, Wigan and Leigh Hospice, are taking over the club’s matchday.

Starting ahead of Wigan’s double-header, the Robin Park Arena fan village will open its doors at 6pm, with plenty of stalls and activities to look forward to, including Tropic skincare stall, Wigan & Leigh Hospice stalls with merchandise, raffle and tombola, bucket collections and fun challenges with prizes up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With rugby league action starting from 5:30pm at the Brick Community Stadium, as the Warriors Women, who have recently booked their place in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley, there will also be bucket collections around the ground.

Ahead of the Men’s game between the Warriors and Leopards kicking off at 8pm, the takeover will continue as the mascot Mighty Max and his helpers will head out with the t-shirt cannon, firing out Wigan & Leigh Hospice t-shirts into the crowd.

Staff, nurses and volunteers from Wigan & Leigh Hospice will then welcome the teams onto the field with a guard of honour and flag waving. Long-term hospice volunteer Kath Edwardson and Wigan fan Dean Chadwick will then walk out with the match ball, handing it over to referee Chris Kendall to get the game underway.

“Credit to both clubs for contributing to the event,” said Wigan coach Matt Peet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There not not just standalone things at the games now, there is usually a lot of initiatives throughout the week and I think the hospice is close to the hearts of everyone in Wigan and Leigh, we all are involved with it, touched by it, supported by it, in some shape or form, friends, families, ourselves, so I think it’ll be a great show of support for the hospice and the kits are a fitting tribute.”