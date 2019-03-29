Why Zak Hardaker is confident Wigan Warriors will get better and better

Zak Hardaker has vowed there is much more to come from himself – and Wigan – as they aim to make up lost ground with victory against Catalans on Sunday.

The Warriors kickstarted their faltering campaign with a 30-22 win at Salford to move to within four points of the fourth-placed Red Devils.

Hardaker admits the win, which ended a five-game losing streak, lifted a “huge weight off our shoulders” but says they are determined to use it as a launchpad for better things.

He said: “We know it won’t be easy from now. This is where the hard work starts – like Lockers said in the changing rooms afterwards, it’s only a turning point if we go on to win some games now.

“We’re happy to get the win at Salford – but we have to put in some more hard work now.”

Hardaker kicked five goals from as many attempts against Salford and feels he is slowly, but surely, settling into the Warriors side.

“It’s a huge mix, because the team has been playing together for years and I’ve come in, and full-back is one of the main cogs in the machine,” said the 27-year-old.

“Throw in the fact I’ve been out for a year, and we’ve got a new coach and new systems in place – I’m getting better but I’m also getting used to the other players and they’re getting used to me, and that will carry on.

“Combinations don’t happen straight away.

“But I’m really comfortable, every week I’ve been building, every week I’ve felt my performance has got better.”

On Sunday he faces a duel against the player he replaced, Sam Tomkins. He grinned: “I’m sure there’ll be a bit of talk between me and Sam, but I’ll focus on myself.”

Kick-off at the DW is 3pm on Sunday. James Child is referee.