Wigan 6 Huddersfield 14: Social media reaction

Here is a section of reaction from social media following Wigan's 14-6 loss to Huddersfield...

Ex-Wigan Warriors player, Richard Mathers: “Not heard a Wigan crowd boo their players as much tonight since I played for them in 2008 #RugbyLeague #BloodyHellMathers ”

@naevo78: “I’ve never seen us look so lost as a team . Tonight watching it was a shock, not 1 person working with another, not 1 player on the same page as another .”

@gmcneil57: “Time to admit this experiment hasn’t worked, and admit Edwards ain’t coming either. Get in a decent young coach like Chris Chester and use this season to bed his ideas in.”

@jamieclarke: “Deserved boos. Absolutely awful performance. Decision to get a new manager in for one season looks bad at the moment. Seem to be getting worse every game.”

@MarkGambles: “Nothing coming from play makers confidence is low Lammy needs look at him self and ask is he doing it right this team won grand final 6 months ago.”

@steverobbo1: “Deservedly so season is toast already last time we where this bad we tried to sign someone that couldn’t play on sundays.”

@kiwiseddon: “Lam simply isn’t delivering what he said he would. We have to change massively. Every single aspect of our game needs to change. This is truly awful.”

@LeeBelshaw80: “Really really poor is sugar coating the embarrassment that is our gameplay. Can't see Lam lasting much longer.”

@cudda69: “What is going on poor results week in week out,this is not the Warriors we know and love.”

@EasthamCraig: “Absolute woeful display tonight,it’s first time I have heard boos round the dw for a while‍♂️.”

@M1C80: “Players need to look in the mirror and ask some serious questions. Lam looks out of his depth.”

@timfisher_1: "Didn’t go last night (can’t make every Fri game owing to a youth group I help run) but the meltdown on here has been quite something. Players that have won a couple of GFs in recent years now ‘not fit to wear the shirt’. Everyone calm down. We will be fine."

@wiganrlfans: "Worrying that Wigan are getting significantly worse every game not better. That was relegation fodder and remarkable Huddersfield laboured to seeing that off. Warrington Away next week.... If we play like that I'll do a quiz on air to offer some entertainment."