Wigan and Hull fans will teach Aussies a lesson, says Tomkins

Sam Tomkins expects the Wigan and Hull FC fans to turn up the volume at tomorrow – and show Australian fans “how they should support their sides.”

A crowd of more than 10,000 is expected at Win Stadium, in Wollongong, for the first Super League game staged outside of Europe.

And Tomkins, who spent two years in the NRL with NZ Warriors, believes the locals - and Aussies watching on TV - will be blown away by the noise from the stands.

He said: “I think this might be a lesson in how they should support their sides.

“To be honest, they’re not great atmospheres (in Australia). I’ve played in front of 20,000 in Sydney, and it’s like 5,000 in Leigh.

“If we get a lot of Wigan and Hull fans, I think it’ll create a real buzz and show the Aussies how they should support.”

Thousands of fans have travelled from England, with plenty of ex-pats expected to watch the historic occasion.

“The game itself will be intense and full on,” said Sean O’Loughlin.

“If we can package the crowd we have in England and have the same at this game, that will be a big thing.”

Winger Liam Marshall added: “Gabe (Hamlin, off-season recruit from Australia) was taken aback by the crowd at the Leigh friendly.

“He said they don’t have the chanting and the toing and froing between the rival fans.”