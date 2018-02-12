Wigan-based agent Clarke in the clear over Solomona saga

The RFL is to take no further action against Wigan-based agent Andy Clarke over the Denny Solomona saga.

League Weekly reports the sport’s governing body has finished its investigation into his actions over the winger’s cross-code switch, and Clarke is in the clear.

The RFL launched a probe after Solomona walked out on his contract with Castleford to join Sale Sharks.

In December 2016, the Tigers launched legal proceedings against the player, the Premiership club and Clarke claiming £500,000 damages.

Last June they agreed a compensation fee in excess of £200,000, plus legal costs.

Solomona scored a record 40 tries for the Tigers in 2016, but failed to return from pre-season training and joined Sale.

The Sharks subsequently announced he had “retired” from rugby league before signing him on a three-year deal in December.