Wigan fans get first look at Kenny-Sterling Shield

Fans of Wigan Warriors and Hull FC are seeing the Kenny-Sterling Shield for the first time ahead of the sides’ Super League clash in Wollongong on Saturday.

The shield, created by Indigenous artist Uncle Noel Butler, was unveiled at a Civic Reception held at Wollongong City Council on Tuesday.

Named after Australian rugby league greats Brett Kenny and Peter Sterling, Wigan and Hull will compete for the Kenny-Sterling Shield as well as two Super League points this weekend.

Kenny and Sterling met in the 1985 Challenge Cup final at Wembley - regarded as one of the greatest Cup finals of all time - with Kenny’s Wigan winning 28-24 over a Sterling-led Hull FC.

Warriors Executive Director Kris Radlinski said the players were enjoying the welcome they had received in Wollongong.

“I’d like to thank the Lord Mayor and the community for the way they have embraced us and our sport,” he said.

“Wollongong is such a welcoming place, and it’s an honour to be playing on Saturday for a shield that bears the names of two of the greatest players of our game. It’s going to be a fantastic match for players and spectators alike.”

Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery AM said: “I’m really excited to welcome these players and their supporters to our City and am looking forward to kick off on the first Super League Rugby League game outside of Europe on Saturday night.

“This magnificent shield has been created right here on the South Coast by local Aboriginal Elder Uncle Noel Butler. I’m sure, win or lose, the players would all agree it’s an honour to play for something that is so distinctive and unique.”

The Super League sides will face off on 10 February at WIN Stadium in Wollongong before Wigan takes on the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Hull play the St George Illawarra Dragons in a double header on February 17 at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.