Wigan honour Aussie former players

Trent Barrett, Pat Richards and Brett Kenny were among the Australian ex-Wigan players honoured at a special ‘Legends night’ in Sydney.

The Warriors unveiled the unique shirt they will wear against Souths in Saturday’s ‘international double-header’ at ANZ Stadium.

The design features the Sydney skyline and the names of the 52 Aussies who have represented the club.

Many of those former players were at the Star Casino for a special event.

Phil Bailey said: “Wigan has a big place in my heart. It’s great to catch up with so many blokes I’ve not seen for so long.”

David Furner, Brett Finch, Les Davidson and Bryan Fletcher were also there, as well as: Tony Mestrov, Wayne Elvin, Mark Reber, Shane Millard, Amos Roberts, Willie Peters, Mark Cannon, Danny Moore, Greg Florimo and Cameron Phelps.

Brett Kenny with Amos Roberts. Picture courtesy: Wigan Warriors/Gregg Porteous