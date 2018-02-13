Wigan prop Sutton not thinking about his future

Ryan Sutton is putting thoughts about his long-term future to the back of his mind.

Newcastle Knights are among the NRL clubs understood to be monitoring the progress of the 22-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

Coach Shaun Wane admitted last week their Super League game in Hull FC - and Saturday’s exhibition match with Souths - will put his young stars in the shop-window.

But Sutton isn’t seeing a potential match-up with the Burgess brothers this Saturday as a chance to angle for a move Down Under.

Asked whether an NRL switch would appear, he said: “I just want to concentrate on this year, that’s the main thing.

“My focus is on playing well and getting trophies. After that, so be it.”

Sutton scored in the second-half against Hull FC when the Warriors held a slender 12-10 advantage.

The prop, picked ahead of ex-Kiwi international Frank-Paul Nuuausala, is set to feature in an extended squad against the Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium.

Sutton is on his second trip to Australia, having been a member of the England academy squad downed by the Australian Schoolboys.

“To take a Super League game over there is something different, to show the NRL what we’ve got and what we’re about,” he said.

“We do play the game a bit differently, we attack differently, than the NRL sides.”