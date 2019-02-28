Wigan rugby league in London through the years: In pictures Wigan Warriors visit a new venue this Sunday when they take on London Broncos at the Trailfinders Sports Club. Here is a look at some other venues 1. Crystal Palace National Sports Centre Wigan faced Second Division London Crusaders here in a 1990 Lancashire Cup match winning 28-10 in front of 1,893 spectators Getty Buy a Photo 2. Craven Cottage Nearly 10,000 turned up for Fulhams opening game at Craven Cottage on 'September 14 1980 to see them beat Wigan 24-5 Getty Buy a Photo 3. Twickenham Wigan took to rugby union HQ on May 11, 1996 to take part in the Middlesex Sevens and won. On May 25, they faced Bath in the cross-code challenge Getty Buy a Photo 4. White City Wigan played London Highfield On January 31, 1934, losing 30-12. The previous season Wigan had played Leeds at the venue Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3