Wigan (right) and St Helens walk out on to the Wembley pitch for the 1966 Challenge Cup final

Wigan rugby league in London through the years: In pictures

Wigan Warriors visit a new venue this Sunday when they take on London Broncos at the Trailfinders Sports Club.



Here is a look at some other venues

1. Crystal Palace National Sports Centre

2. Craven Cottage

3. Twickenham

4. White City

