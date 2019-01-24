Wigan Rugby League legend Ellery Hanley reveals changes to Steve Prescott Man of Steel Award

Changes made to the way Super League’s Steve Prescott Man of Steel Award will be decided have been revealed.

The award, for Super League’s stand-out player each season, will be decided on a points basis from this year, with a panel of ex-players casting votes.

Each week, the 21-member group will pick three players from each game, ranking their performances in order.

Points accrued throughout the year will then go to deciding the winner. Previously players had voted for the winner.

Wigan and rugby league legend Ellery Hanley will chair the panel.

A three-time winner of the award between 1985 and ‘89, he said: “The Man of Steel is the most prestigious and spectacular of all the awards. It’s a wonderful honour to have this role.”