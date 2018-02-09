Wigan’s historic clash a family affair for Isa

Willie Isa has an extra incentive to play tomorrow – the chance for his family to see him in action for only the second time in nearly eight years.

He is poised to play his first game on Australian soil since leaving Melbourne Storm in 2010.

Since then, he has transformed from a winger to a forward during a snaking career that has taken him to Castleford, Widnes and Wigan.

His close-family were at Old Trafford to see him win the Grand Final at the end of 2016 but aside from that, have had to follow his progress from afar.

“This trip is good for me in many ways,” he said.

“I haven’t seen my family for more than a year, and it will be good to play in front of them with a Wigan shirt on.

“My family came over for the Grand Final, but it was the first time they watched me play in England, so I’m looking forward to this. It’s a new concept, to play in Australia, but it’s a Super League game and we’re treating it like any other game in that respect.”

With John Bateman still absent, Isa would look a safe bet for a bench spot tomorrow, even accounting for the return of Sean O’Loughlin.

His ability to play in the middle or second-row gives him value.

In the opposition ranks with be Sika Manu, who Isa describes as his “brother” after he took him under his wing as a youngster at Melbourne.

They have both come a long way since then and at 29, Isa - born in New Zealand but raised in Penrith, Australia - is old of the elder statesman of the Wigan side.

He helped them get off to a dream start last week, turning on the style in the second-half to beat Salford 40-12.

And Isa says fans saw the results of the small tweaks they have made during a punishing pre-season.

“There’s no drastic change but hopefully you’ll see more energy in our defence,” he said.

“We sorted that out in the pre-season and it’s our chance to put it forward.

“In attack we’ve got different guys in different positions, and that will be an interesting thing for all of us. I’m a fan of this team as well and I’m interested to see boys in different positions and how that can help the team.

“Fans can expect a different way of attacking but that comes with different personnel as well.

“We’re just trying to exploit every personal individual talent there in different positions.”

Tomorrow’s game is followed by an exhibition match against South Sydney the following week at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

“Souths have great players across their squad so it will be interesting for us, but for a fan it will be an awesome concept,” he added.