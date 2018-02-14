Wigan’s left edge is on fire, says Powell

Sam Powell has labelled Wigan’s left-side as “on fire” as they prepare to face NRL opposition on Saturday.

The Warriors sharpened up their preparation with an opposed session against Cronulla Sharks, who they beat in last year’s World Club Challenge.

Wigan players Joel Tomkins and Sam Powell climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge with Hull's Brad Fash, Jack Downs and Josh Griffin. Picture: Destination NSW

They complete their mini-tour Down Under with a glamour exhibition match against South Sydney at ANZ Stadium.

Powell was pleased with the way their left-edge attacked in the 24-10 win against Hull FC, in which Liam Marshall poached two tries and they carved up several other chances. They had left England with five tries down that channel - including doubles from Marshall and Oliver Gildart - in the 40-12 win at Salford.

“We’ve got some skillful players, and our left edge is on fire at the minute,” said Powell.

“We should have been a few more scores up (against Hull) and that’s what we want to work on.

“We’ve been concentrating on our preparation and making sure we show the best of us.”

After two Super League games, Powell is already comfortable with his flexible role in the Wigan side.

The 25-year-old has started both at half-back before moving to hooker when Morgan Escare has been injected into the match from the bench - a ploy which sees Sam Tomkins moving from full-back to the halves.

“I’m really enjoying it, I’m playing a few more minutes which is a big factor,” he added. “I’m starting in the halves and then when Tommy has a breather I push over to hooker.

“I like testing myself at half and then I like getting stuck in, I’m comfortable in the middle.

“Souths have got a big pack, it’ll be good to test myself against them when I do go into the middle (on Saturday).”

