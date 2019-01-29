Wigan's Rugby League World Cup snub: How you have reacted

Wigan’s DW Stadium was not handed a 2021 Rugby League World Cup match when the venues were announced on Tuesday morning.





Wigan’s bid saw Leigh Sports Village handed three group games, and with St Helens, Warrington and Bolton also being given the green light to host games.



And reaction on social media has reflected people’s dismay at the home of Wigan Warriors being left out.



@MrMutantes: “Well done Bolton on getting the Rugby League World Cup but shocking that Wigan, basically the spiritual home of the game with the biggest club in the world game, is overlooked.”



@AS_caspey: “Not the rugby’s biggest fan but I agree with this. Whatever we think, Wigan RL is one of the biggest names in world rugby league and it’s a disgrace for where they play not to host the world cup. Cash injection for Latics as the stadium owner/operator would’ve been nice too.”



@JWilsonWIG: “Breathtaking naivety from the boss of @RLWC2021 Wigan rugby fans deserve better than this.”



@NeilPye46: “Rugby League fans across Wigan will be very disappointed to learn of this news. This snub is a huge insult to Wigan’s vast Rugby League culture and heritage, not to mention the game itself. Expect some of those very proud supporters to turn their backs on @RLWC2021 and ignore it.”



@GKW1908: “RL and Wigan go together. To not have one game, not even Ireland v Jamaica, is a shocker from RFL. Do you think it’s sticking 2 fingers up to Lenegan after what went on last year?”



@Wigan_Rejects: “In total shock that DW stadium was snubbed. Yet! Workington community stadium has yet to be built. Let’s hope its ready on time. Congrats to Leigh Sports Village.”



@TipsterSte: “Some real guards dropped this morning by Wigan Borough council, shouldn’t they be celebrating the fact the borough has 3 world cup games to look forward to as opposed the apparent crying and moaning that two towns in the borough don’t have matches to host?”



@derekdeswebster: “Moral of the story, Don’t rest on your laurels..you can’t rely on historical success to guarantee your future.. money talks, other councils have piled money in on bids selling themselves. The “come to Wigan, we were once massive long ago and we deserve it” angle doesn’t work”



Steven Brady: “I hope there’s a very good reason why the most famous Rugby League town in the world won’t get a world cup game...”



Barbara Walsh: “Let’s not take any matches where they will get the biggest attendances.”



The Labour MP for Makerfield, Yvonne Fovargue said: “Fantastic news that @lsvstadium will host #RLWC2021 games but why no games at #Wigan - a town synonymous with the game?”



The Labour MP for Wigan, Lisa Nandy: “Shocked and deeply disappointed that @RLWC2021 have snubbed Wigan’s bid to host the Rugby League World Cup. The bid was strongly backed by @WiganCouncil and the public. As a leader in the sport and home to one of the best teams in the world, it’s an inexplicable decision.”



The Bolton News head of sport Neil Bonnar: “It’s an absolute joke of a decision not to give Wigan some games to host in the Rugby World Cup. The stories of the game’s great moments, players and history are just oozing out of that town #RLWC2021.”

