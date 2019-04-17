Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad for St Helens derby - what line-up will Adrian Lam pick?

Adrian Lam will welcome back three senior forwards for the Good Friday derby with St Helens.



Captain Sean O’Loughlin, Ben Flower and Joe Greenwood are all made available after missing out last week.

O'Loughlin and Flower were expected to return and the inclusion of Greenwood shows he has passed concussion protocols. Thomas Leuluai has recovered from a calf strain.

Tony Clubb, Liam Marshall, Jarrod Sammut and Liam Farrell remain on the comeback trail. Dom Manfredi is also sidelined and Sam Powell begins his two-game suspension.

With Sammut and Powell absent, it will be interesting to see how Adrian Lam operates the hooker role. He may ask Leuluai to play the full 80-minutes - and load his bench with four forwards - or put Frenchman Morgan Escare on the bench to provide cover, and squeeze a forward out the mix. Chris Hankinson looks set to miss out.

Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad to face St Helens: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: Hardaker; Davies, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Shorrocks; Flower, Leuluai, Navarrete, Isa, Greenwood, O'Loughlin. Subs: Bullock, Partington, Smithies, Escare (Hankinson and Tautai to miss out).

St.Helens 19 man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace,Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Aaron Smith, Lachlan Coote.

Kick-off is 3pm on Friday and more than 20,000 tickets have already been sold.

Michael Jolliffe, DW Stadium ticket office manager, said: “We have limited availability in the East and South stands now, so anyone who is looking to collect tickets on the day, we strongly advise them to give themselves plenty of time before kick-off to do so as the ticket office will be extremely busy come game day.”