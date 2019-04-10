Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad for Wakefield Trinity clash - what line-up with Adrian Lam go with?

Adrian Lam has named his 19-man squad for Friday's game at Wakefield.

As predicted, he has brought academy forward Joe Shorrocks in for the first time, while hooker Sam Powell returns from injury.

Lam said yesterday Ben Flower would be given until captain's run tomorrow but he has been left out of the squad.

Jake Shorrocks will start at halfback in place of injured Jarrod Sammut, with Tom Davies and Liam Paisley replacing Dom Manfredi and Joe Greenwood respectively.

The bulk of the likely line-up picks itself but it will be interesting to see who Lam chooses on the bench from Joe Shorrocks, Powell or Morgan Escare.

If he opts for four forwards as his subs, Shorrocks may make a debut, but Powell's presence would allow Leuluai to have a rest and his defensive workrate would be welcomed - while French livewire Escare has the ability to crack a tight match open with his electric attacks.

Wigan's 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Liam Paisely, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Joe Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: Hardaker; Davies, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Jake Shorrocks; Navarrete, Leuluai, Bullock, Paisley, Isa, Partington. Subs: Byrne, Tautai, Smithies, Powell

The game is not being televised. Wigan received an allocation of approximately 800 tickets for the West Stand terrace priced £22 adults, £16 over-65s and £10 under-17s.

Tickets bought on the day of the game will cost £3 more. Junior Season Ticket holders can claim a free ticket in advance of the game by either visiting the Ticket Office or calling on 01942 311111. Free Junior STH tickets cannot be purchased online and will not be available from Wakefield on the day of the game. Under-6s are admitted free of charge at Wakefield, and do not require a ticket.