Wigan Warriors 22 Hull FC 23: Five things we learned

Five things we learned from Wigan's 23-22 home defeat against Hull FC...

1. A week after failing to make history, Wigan made history... just not as they wanted.

Sunday's match was the first regular Super League game to be settled by Golden Point, one of the new rules introduced to the competition this year.

Zak Hardaker's failure to convert Oliver Gildart's last-gasp try ensured a period of sudden-death extra-time.

Had there been no score in 10 minutes, a draw would have stood. But Mark Sneyd settled the outcome - before Wigan had even got their hands on the ball - with a cool drop-goal.

Whatever the view on Golden Point, many agreed Hull FC were deserved winners, even though the sides each scored four tries.

Liam Byrne scored a debut try

2. Adrian Lam didn't pull any punches with his post-match assessment.

Among his criticisms was their "flat start", their failure "to get out of second gear", being "all over the shop defensively" and an attitude which wasn't up to scratch.

Wigan's frail defence gifted Hull FC a 16-6 start and after that came the almost-inevitable fightback - but the thrilling finish didn't mask a poor performance.

Those seeking mitigation should note that in the previous four years, Wigan have been flat the week after facing NRL opposition - having two narrow wins, and losing two.

But Lam and his players refused to use a World Club Challenge hangover as an excuse.

3. Academy-graduate Liam Byrne marked his senior debut with a try - latching onto Sam Powell's kick - and made several strong carries to show why many have tipped him for a bright future.

Off-season signing Jarrod Sammut also made his first appearance in a Wigan shirt.

He was vocal and energetic, and provided the pass for Ben Flower to trundle over for his third try in as many Super League games.

Taulima Tautai also made his first appearance of the season but he won't want look forward to the review, having made two handling errors and been sinbinned.

4. Byrne hadn't been born when Gareth Ellis began his Super League career!

And at 37, he showed he still had plenty to offer after coming out of an 18-month long retirement... though he has yet to decide whether it was a cameo or not.

Hull FC were much better than advertised. Jake Connor and Jamie Shaul were persistent threats and debut winger Ratu Naulago finished with two tries. He's a great story, too, having been given temporary release from active service in the British Army to pursue a rugby league career.

"He has that Fijian finesse about him," said Lee Radford. "He signed during the week and is a left fielder who came from nowhere."

This win snapped FC's 13-game losing streak stretching back to last June.

5. The defeat leaves Wigan on zero points on the table after three games - six points behind joint-leaders Castleford, Warrington, St Helens and Salford.

Warriors have a win on the board, of course, but the victory against Leeds only took them to the start line following a two point deduction for breaking the salary cap in 2017.

An appeals hearing is expected to be heard in the next two weeks. Lam takes his side to newly-promoted London Broncos on Sunday - and had hinted French livewire Morgan Escare may get a chance.