Wigan Warriors 34 Leeds Rhinos 16: How social media reacted

Fans' reaction from Wigan's first win of the 2019 Super League season against David Furner's Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

Kalan Warburton: “Sloppy performance but can see it becoming good from here. Williams much better tonight and proven with MOM. Bring on next week!!!”

Wayne Linford: “Excellent result Williams and hardaker played class.”

Dava Southward: “A lot better. I think we can still improve in defence. Pies and tries baby!! ”

Chris Rampling: “After slaying him last week .. Williams outstanding tonight .. lockers class and hardaker brilliant”

Matt Hewlett: “Average game at best. Just hope they are all thinking about next week.”

Richard Edmondson: “Better performance however i am worried about the defence, shame we are 0 points, hope that salary cap points deduction gets sorted.”

Mark Beaumont: “Second game of the season, new combinations all over the park, the win is all that mattered. The performance will come in time.”

@KirkMagic: “Joe Bullock, has been impressive in both of his games for Wigan #SLWigLee”

James Clossick: “I like the look of Wigan’s forwards this year, and if Hardaker and Williams form a strong partnership there’ll be a lot of people whingeing that that points deduction wasn’t nearly enough.”

Brian Austen: “Defence needs some work seem to hang back instead of getting in their faces.”

Richard McLarnon: “Better performance from Wigan defence is still a concern. Rough start fixture wise for Leeds #SLWigLee.”

Daniel Sanderson: “Get in wigan, good attack tonight , brilliant kicking on the last.”

Bernie Cusick: “Well done lads that will do. See you next week. That's a must win”