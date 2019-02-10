Wigan Warriors 34 Leeds Rhinos 16: How social media reacted

Wigan players celebrate on Friday night
Fans' reaction from Wigan's first win of the 2019 Super League season against David Furner's Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

Kalan Warburton: “Sloppy performance but can see it becoming good from here. Williams much better tonight and proven with MOM. Bring on next week!!!”

Wayne Linford: “Excellent result Williams and hardaker played class.”

Dava Southward: “A lot better. I think we can still improve in defence. Pies and tries baby!! ”

Chris Rampling: “After slaying him last week .. Williams outstanding tonight .. lockers class and hardaker brilliant”

Matt Hewlett: “Average game at best. Just hope they are all thinking about next week.”

Richard Edmondson: “Better performance however i am worried about the defence, shame we are 0 points, hope that salary cap points deduction gets sorted.”

Mark Beaumont: “Second game of the season, new combinations all over the park, the win is all that mattered. The performance will come in time.”

@KirkMagic: “Joe Bullock, has been impressive in both of his games for Wigan #SLWigLee”

James Clossick: “I like the look of Wigan’s forwards this year, and if Hardaker and Williams form a strong partnership there’ll be a lot of people whingeing that that points deduction wasn’t nearly enough.”

Brian Austen: “Defence needs some work seem to hang back instead of getting in their faces.”

Richard McLarnon: “Better performance from Wigan defence is still a concern. Rough start fixture wise for Leeds #SLWigLee.”

Daniel Sanderson: “Get in wigan, good attack tonight , brilliant kicking on the last.”

Bernie Cusick: “Well done lads that will do. See you next week. That's a must win”