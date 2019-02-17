Wigan Warriors 8 Sydney Roosters 20

History will have to wait.

Wigan's quest to win a record-extending fifth World Club Challenge fell short. The Warriors' hopes of overhauling a 12-point margin midway through the second-half was daring, but ultimately doomed.

Trent Robinson's Sydney Roosters showed just why Adrian Lam described them as a "special" team as they raced into a lead they never surrendered.

Once the dust has settled and the review has been completed, the Warriors will no doubt reflect on their shortcomings, their poor kicking, and a list of sins which was both varied and far too long for such quality opposition.

But their effort and desperation - and flashes of quality - particularly in the second-half ensured they emerged with some credit.

Sean O'Loughlin was immense at times, Dan Sarginson impressed, and Liam Marshall showed tremendous skill to score his try which reeled in the Roosters' lead into eight points - and give the 21,000-plus fans inside the DW real hope.

Wigan, who lost Liam Farrell and Tony Clubb to injuries, never gave in but Daniel Tupou's late try ensured the Roosters have now moved level with their English hosts, on four WCC wins.

Brett Morris will steal many of the headlines for his hat-trick but it was his first two early tries which inflicted the body blow.

Morris was one of only four new faces for the visiting side, with the Roosters line-up featuring 13 of the 17 which won the Grand Final last year - including all their pivotal positions.

Indeed, the tri-colours had a Green and Gold spine including their general, Cooper Cronk.

Playing - probably - his last game on British soil, the man who guided the Roosters to a Premiership with one shoulder last October showed what he is capable of with two, marshalling those around him and unleashing varied attacks.

Much has changed since the 36-14 defeat in Sydney five years ago but, just like that fateful night, Wigan gifted the hosts an early lead and never really recovered.

Errors and penalties are so often a symptom of fatigue. But some of Wigan's errors appeared to be down to being nervy - and many fans will argue some of the penalties were harsh calls.

Even so, no-one would doubt the Roosters were deserved winners - matching the hosts' grit and exhibiting more skill and better composure.

An AC/DC tribute band, fireworks and the noise from a bumper crowd dialed up the anticipation ahead of the 7pm kick-off.

Martin Offiah, Gary Connolly and Shaun Wane - who have all played their part in the club's WCC history - watched on as the game began... and the Roosters took an early grip through two Morris tries inside nine minutes.

Both were gifted by defensive lapses, first when Thomas Leuluai and Oliver Gildart slipped off him far too easily. And five minutes later, he appeared to be held up, but managed to snake an arm out to plunge the ball down.

Prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho, who took an age to take his conversions, struck the second attempt to hand the Roosters a 10-0 lead.

At that stage, many could have been forgiven for fearing the worst. Wigan were pinned into their own half, and even the most usual dependable metre-eaters, such as Tom Davies and Ben Flower, struggled to make up ground.

But the hosts clawed back into the grind with two strong defensive sets and with the exchanges beginning to get tasty, they tested the Roosters' line.

Sean O'Loughlin was the talisman but the visitors frequently worked hard to rush out and choke his passing options. Indeed, it took a sequence of improvisation to crack open the Roosters, keeping the ball alive long enough for Tom Davies to slide over in the corner and make it 10-4.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves cheekily said he would bring the hits to the game, but he was on the receiving end of a bone-jarring shot from Joe Greenwood.

Joe Bullock and Gabe 'The Hammer' Hamlin were introduced from the bench as they searched for another try.

Many fans vented their frustrations at Robert Hicks for a few calls, and missed calls, but Wigan didn't help themselves with a poor kicking game.

And before half-time, Morris took advantage of a stretched and hesitent defence to motor over in the corner to become the third player to ever score a hat-trick in the World Club Challenge - following Michael Jennings (Roosters, 2014) and Joe Burgess (Wigan, '17).

Dan Sarginson lit up early moments of the second-half, plucking off a pass and angling 70m up-field.

Hardaker became more involved and the Warriors had glimpses of chances - but were either met by fierce Roosters resistance or they undid their good work.

Entering the final quarter, Taukeiaho struck a penalty to open up a 12-point gap. Wigan had to act - and they did, putting width on the ball, forcing offloads and repeat sets. Eventually their more-daring approach paid off, Williams' cut-out pass to Liam Marshall hitting his boot, and the winger kept his poise to pick up the ball and dive over.

Hardaker was again off-target, keeping a two-score gap between the sides, but suddenly Wigan had hope.

Suddenly, Wigan appeared like the team with more energy. The Roosters - without even a pre-season game this year - were holding on until Tupou grounded Luke Keary's kick to settle the contest.

Wigan: Hardaker; Davies, Gildart, Sarginson, Marshall; Williams, Leuluai; Clubb, Powell, Flower, Greenwood, Farrell, O'Loughlin. Subs: Navarrete, Isa, Hamlin, Bullock.

Sydney Roosters: Tedesco; Tupou, Manu, Morrus, Ikuvalu; Keary, Cronk; Waerea-Hargreaves, Friend, Taukeiaho, Cordner, Aubusson, Radley. Subs: Liu, Tetevano, Collins, Butcher.

Referee: Robert Hicks

Half-time: 4-14

Attendance: 21,331

Starman: Sean O'Loughlin