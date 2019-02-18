Wigan Warriors 8 Sydney Roosters 20: Social media reaction

Social media reaction to Wigan's World Club Challenge defeat...

Former GB captain Jamie Peacock tweeted: "Brave and tenacious effort by Wigan, to get almost get back into the game. Too early soft tries killed them. Can not give tries like that away and expect to win World Club Challenge. Lockers and George Williams played outstanding despite the loss."

Legend Denis Betts tweeted: "Good contest great start from the roosters made the difference Lockers best player on field."

Jason Robinson tweeted: “Wigan will be hugely disappointed with that performance. Not at the races early on and basic errors proved costly. Much improved 2nd half but unfortunately not enough. Congrats to @sydneyroosters on the win! #WorldClubChallenge @WiganWarriorsRL”

@WiganRLFanTV: “Top effort from @WiganWarriorsRL and especially @Sargmiester but what a team @sydneyroosters are! Best of luck in the NRL and safe flight home.”

@josie_andrews13: “Be proud of yourselves @seanol13 & the team. Awesome game, we didn’t get any help from referee or TJ’s IMO too one sided. Our young team was immense Well Done Lads xx”

@Worldofglass1: “Think in all truth expected more from @WiganWarriorsRL decent 15 minute spell but @sydneyroosters easily managed it - was a training session for them , they’ve trained with @Saints1890 I’m sure Wigan fans did the same when @rabbitohsydney rattled us in 2015 #backtosuperleague.”

@DanielCole03: “Great atmosphere at the DW tonight! Shame about the result, but the Roosters were too good! Still proud of the @WiganWarriorsRL though! Roll on next time!”

@paulr1973: “Well done @WiganWarriorsRL , tried our best, there definitely a league apart. You definitely did @SuperLeague proud!!”

Facefactz77: “Great show tonight. Positive advert for the game and Wigan and Roosters we’re both great. Well done to the big crowd on a Sunday night as well.”

Sydney Roosters fan, @ryanfernance: “I thought @WiganWarriorsRL played well. In attack they made some mistakes and tried to move to laterally but defensively they were strong, had good line speed and made Easts work. They're a very good side. Good game guys! Hope to see you again next

year.”