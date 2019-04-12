Wigan Warriors accused of "naughty" tactics

Wakefield coach Chris Chester accused Wigan of "naughty" play after losing four players to injury in their 30-20 victory.

Trinity finished the game with no available substitutes after Jacob Miller, Reece Lyne, Anthony England and Kyle Wood hobbled off.

"It was a crazy game - a lot of naughty stuff which should have been penalised," he said.

"Certainly Lyne could have been avoided and a couple other challenges where players attacked the knees.

"As soon as that is eradicated the better because it was ridiculous. I thought it could have been dealt with better. But we move on.

"We lost four and it takes gloss off the result."

He praised giant prop David Fifita who motored through the full 80 minutes, and also provided the break which swung the game in their favour before the break.

"It was an unbelievable effort," added Chester, a former Wigan team-mate of Adrian Lam's. "I tried bringing him off after 60 minutes and he gave me the death stare, so I thought I'd bring someone else off!

"The sooner we get his signature down on paper the more sleep I'll get."

Sam Powell was placed on report for one challenge but Lam seemed confident the challenge was fine.

"I didn't notice anything from where I was, I'd have to look at the footage closer," he added.