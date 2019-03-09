Wigan Warriors' Adrian Lam provides injury update after defeat to Huddersfield Giants

Wingers Dom Manfredi and Liam Marshall were victims of the 14-6 loss to Huddersfield Giants last night.



Marshall suffered an injury to his left knee - the same joint he damaged last summer which cut short his season - and left the stadium on crutches, but will be assessed today.

Manfredi also left before half-time after a nasty face injury "skittled" some of his teeth.

Coach Adrian Lam says he may have a chance of facing Warrington on Friday.

"Dom had some teeth knocked back, skittled. It's not good," he said. "There's a chance he could play. Tony Clubb had a similar injury in the St Helens game and played the following week."

If both are ruled out, Tom Davies missed out against Huddersfield while Morgan Escare did a strong job from the bench and scored Wigan's only try.

Joe Burgess is also a week or two away from making his long-awaited return.

Joe Greenwood missed the Huddersfield game because of concussion protocols and is also set to return for the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

And centre Dan Sarginson had a "corked thigh" - his chances had been rated at 50-50 - and may also recover in time.