Wigan Warriors winger Abbas Miski scores a try against Hull FC in Round Nine of Super League | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet and Hull FC boss John Cartwright both voiced their concerns over the length of time the video referee stoppages are taking following the Round Nine clash at the MKM Stadium.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors won their fourth game in a row thanks to a 36-12 victory over Hull FC on Sunday afternoon. Wigan were 22-12 ahead at the break through first half tries from Bevan French, Jai Field, Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle, whilst Abbas Miski, French and Nsemba scored three unanswered tries in the second half to secure the two points.

It was Miski’s try in the 45th minute that put the game out of reach for Hull, but also continued rugby league’s ongoing debate surrounding the length of time the video referee process is taking. It took around five minutes for the try to be awarded, with both coaches raising their concerns in their post-match press conferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just all ugly, isn’t it, at the moment?” Peet said. “(I) put the telly on to watch a game, not just our games, and I don’t actually know who can make these changes, but we’ve just got to make it more fun to watch this sport at the moment.

“They are talking about marketing the game, but at the moment, just stop the things that are going to put people off it.”

Cartwright echoed Peet’s comments regarding the time it took for the video referee to overturn the no-try on-field call for Miski’s try.

“I don't want to sound like I'm complaining, but if it takes five minutes to make a decision, surely there must be a little bit of doubt there at some point," Cartwright continued. "If I sit there for five minutes and the ref says no try, surely he must have doubt on the fact that he got the ball down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know if it was a try or not – there was too much happening – but the one before half-time too, I thought leads on the outside shoulder were going to be stopped, but not today.

"We just need to make a quicker decision – we're always going to agree and disagree. But if they take five minutes or 30 seconds, you're still here asking me the question, and I'm still giving the same answer.

"I think everyone at home will be thinking the same thing: just make the call and move on, and take what the referee says. If the referee says it's a try, then prove it's not a try.

"Only two or three angles would have said there's a bit of doubt there, but they're having troubles at home (in the NRL) as well. It's something we're going to talk about, debate, and argue about as long as we've got video referees."