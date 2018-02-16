Wigan Warriors and South Sydney connections: Players who’ve graced both clubs

Wigan play Souths for the first time tomorrow. Here are players who have represented both clubs...

Joe Burgess: The current Wigan winger played nine games for Souths in 2016 – to a modest level of success – after a mid-season switch from the Sydney Roosters.

Jeff Lima: The 2011 Lance Todd Trophy winner cut short his Wigan stay to reunite with Michael Maguire at the Rabbitohs in 2013. Now playing part-time in Australia.

Eddy Pettybourne: The ex-Souths junior moved to Wigan in 2014 (via Wests) but returned home after one season for family reasons. Now playing for Championship outfit Toulouse.

Willie Peters: A promising teen with first club Souths, where he is now an assistant coach, he helped Wigan’s revival during a successful season with the club in 2000.

Bryan Fletcher: The former Kangaroos international spent two years at the Warriors, from 2006 – a spell delayed by emergency bowel surgery.

Scott Logan: Wigan never saw the best of the towering prop, who played during the troubled ‘06 campaign before returning to the NRL with Canberra.

Shane Millard: Played one game for Souths in ‘98 before a long career in England, which finished with a year at Brian Noble’s Wigan in 2007.

Julian O’Neill: A youth prodigy who faced Wigan with Widnes at Wembley in ‘93 and with Brisbane in ‘94, he replaced Matthew Johns in 2002 but left midway through the following year for Widnes.

Craig Smith: The prop (inset) started his career with Souths in 1995. Spent three years at Wigan from 2002 and got better each season – returned to the NRL with Newcastle.

Tony Mestrov: The ex-Souths and London prop (below) played for the Warriors in the inaugural Grand Final win in ‘98. Now a successful sports administrator in Australia.

Brett Goldspink: The prop with the fabulous surname played for Souths in 1994, five years before a one-season spell with Wigan. Also played at Oldham, St Helens and Halifax.

Tony Iro: Less-remembered than brother Kevin, perhaps, but a handy utility who started his career at Wigan in 1987, and finished it at South Sydney in ‘99.

Ian Roberts: Famed for being the first high-profile player to come out as gay, the forward-turned-actor played 20 matches at Central Park in 1986-87.

Les Davidson: The Aussie hardman won a league Championship with Wigan in 1990, during a guest spell from Souths. Also played in England for Warrington.

Phil Blake: A slippery utility back, he joined Davidson in playing a short stint at Central Park from the Rabbitohs, having also played several Aussie off-seasons at Wire.

Henderson Gill: Many of Wigan’s stars had off-season spells Down Under, and charismatic winger Gill scored four tries in eight appearances in the red and green.