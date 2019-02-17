Wigan Warriors and Sydney Roosters reveal their World Club Challenge teams

The teams have been revealed for the World Club Challenge.

Wigan Warriors are unchanged from the 17 which faced St Helens and Leeds in Super League matches.

The Sydney Roosters have named 11 of the starting 13 who won last year's Grand Final. Brett Morris will get his first start in the Roosters colours in the centres, with Matt Ikuvalu set to line up outside him on the wing.

Wigan Warriors: Zak Hardaker; Tom Davies, Oliver Gildart, Dan Sarginson, Liam Marshall; George Williams, Thomas Leuluai; Tony Clubb, Sam Powell, Ben Flower, Joe Greenwood, Liam Farrell, Sean O'Loughlin (c). Subs: Romain Navarrete, Willie Isa, Gabe Hamlin, Joe Bullock

Sydney Roosters: James Tedesco; Daniel Tupou, Joseph Manu, Brett Morris, Matt Ikuvalu; Luke Keary, Cooper Cronk; Jared Waerea-Hargreaves,

Jake Friend (c), Siosiua Taukeiaho, Boyd Cordner (c), Mitchell Aubusson, Victor Radley. Subs: Isaac Liu, Zane Tetevano, Lindsay Collins, Nat Butcher

Referee: Robert Hicks. Kick-off is 7pm.