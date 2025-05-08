Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic have announced details on the official opening event of the redeveloped Edge Hall Road Community Stadium in Orrell.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stadium in Orrell has undergone a major revamp to become what is being dubbed as ‘the future of women’s sport, health and wellbeing in Wigan’.

The opening day will take place from 10am on Saturday, May 17, with key stakeholders from Warriors and Latics in attendance, along with invited dignitaries from the relevant governing bodies, Wigan Council and the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invitations are being extended to girls to take part in football and rugby league coaching sessions, fulfilled by Latics and Warriors, alongside an opportunity for members of the local community to attend and help shape the long-term delivery on site.

The junior players will enjoy a morning of football and rugby league-based activities, tour the newly refurbished Edge Hall Road facilities, including the new gym, changing and medical zones, whilst community members can tour the facility and engage with key stakeholders involved in the development of the site.

Players from both Women’s teams, as well as representatives from the Men’s teams, will be in attendance, with the official opening ceremony to take place later in the day. The redevelopment of the Edge Hall Road training facility for Warriors and Latics Women’s teams is a major statement in the aspirations for the pathways in both clubs.

It is hoped that the enhanced facilities that support Women’s football and rugby league development will help increase professionalism, attract a regular and larger fanbase, and create wider revenue opportunities via sponsorship and other commercial revenue streams. The site’s redevelopment will provide a hub for women’s physical activity, health and wellbeing for the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the community are advised that the open day event is available to a limited number of attendees, who can claim a free ticket via the Warriors or Latics official club websites. There will be no public car parking available at Edge Hall Road on the day, with attendees encouraged to use alternative car parking options around the facility.

What is being said about the redeveloped Edge Hall Road Community Stadium in Orrell?

Warriors chairman, Professor Chris Brookes, said: “I’m delighted Edge Hall Road has been repurposed and thrilled that the strong collaborative relationships in our borough have enabled this fantastic development. It is particularly exciting that it will be a vibrant focus for women’s sport, health and wellbeing, fulfilling a vision which has been at the forefront of the strategy of our town’s two elite sports clubs.

“Edge Hall Road will once again be a site at the heart of the community and a place which strongly promotes women’s physical and mental wellbeing. A key part of this is the connection to and involvement with the NHS – an important innovation in an area where there is significant local need. The site’s rich history is underpinned by its firm connection to the local Community. This will, without doubt, mean the place can fully capture the opportunity for sport and the strong role models of our Women’s teams, to be a vehicle in making a positive difference to women’s lives.”

Latics’ head of women’s operations, Hayley Sherratt, said: “I’m incredibly excited to be part of the launch at Edge Hall Road - the new home of Wigan Athletic Women and Wigan Warriors Women. This elite training centre is a huge step forward for both squads, offering a unique, purpose-built women’s facility that reflects the ambition and identity of Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Edge Hall Community Stadium not only supports high-level performance, but provides a brilliant opportunity to bring the local community together through sport, education, and events in partnership with the NHS and Wigan Council. The players have a fantastic platform to grow and succeed. Everyone involved at both clubs has done an outstanding job in bringing this vision to life. After such a positive first season with the club, I can’t wait to get started here and build towards an even stronger future.”