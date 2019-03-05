Wigan Warriors' appeal against points deduction to be heard today

Wigan officials will today face an independent appeals hearing in an attempt to get two points reinstated.

They were handed the punishment on the eve of the new Super League season for breaking the salary cap by around £14,000 in 2017.

Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan apologised for the breach but said he felt a points deduction - imposed by an independent tribunal - was unfair.

Wigan were also fined £5,000, half of which was suspended.

After receiving the written judgement of the first hearing, he has since said they are appealing two aspects.

The appeal will be heard by Sport Resolutions, an independent dispute arbitration service, in Manchester at around lunchtime.

It is thought the decision will be announced today.

Wigan beat Leeds in round two but because of the punishment, remain on zero points on the table along with Huddersfield - their opponents this Friday at the DW Stadium.