Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet refers to the 80/20 method regularly in his press conferences, and he insists nothing changes this week as they prepare to face struggling Salford Red Devils.

The 80/20 method Peet often refers to is the energy his side focuses on ahead of matches - 20 per cent on the opposition, but 80 per cent on ourselves.

For the reigning Super League champions, it’s an approach that has clearly worked and been successful, with Peet’s side having won the last six trophies on offer to them.

And ahead of Friday’s match, the Warriors will be overwhelming favourites against a struggling Salford, who have been blighted by off-field financial issues since before a ball was kicked this year, with Paul Rowley’s side currently sitting bottom of the Super League table.

But it’s all about controlling the controllables for Wigan, who are changing nothing in their preparation to Friday’s clash at the Salford Community Stadium.

Asked if facing Salford, in their current situation, changes their approach this week, Peet replied: “You probably know what I’m going to say, but it can’t, can it?

“It is a bit like last week in terms of you’re up against a team (in Catalans Dragons) who is in adversity, but similarly when you play against teams who are flying, you’ve got to concentrate on yourselves. What can you build? What can you learn? Whether it’s positive stories or tough stories that are coming out of the opposition camp, you’ve sort of have to put it aside, or else it’s not going to influence your own performance for the better, I know that.

“Regardless, we try to concentrate 80 per cent of our energy on ourselves so, if anything, it just heightens that and we look inwards, not worry too much about the opposition, but the players will be well aware of the threat that people like Nene Macdonald and Ryan Brierley pose, so we’ve got to be prepared.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors started the first of six consecutive matches on the road with an impressive 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons last weekend, with Peet’s outfit currently second in the table, just two points behind league leaders Hull KR.

“I can see we’re in a decent position and I can just see where there is loads of growth and improvement left in us yet, which is what excites us most,” Peet added.

The Round 13 clash takes place at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday evening, 8pm kick-off. For those not attending, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ Red Button and Super League+.