'Wigan Warriors are the underdogs. Watch out for their bite' - comment

It’s rare you get a chance to watch history in the making but, this weekend, the Warriors fans have that chance.

If they beat the Sydney Roosters, they will become the first rugby league club to win five World Club Challenge titles. Sean O’Loughlin will become the first person to captain Wigan to two WCC triumphs.

It goes without saying victory will not be easy.

History has shown that if Wigan don’t turn up against Australian sides, they will lose. I’d go further and say Wigan could play very well and still lose.

And that’s what makes the World Club Challenge victories so special; because they are so hard to come by.

It’s why, when I was a kid, I watched the video tape of their ‘94 win in Brisbane so often the picture became as scratchy as Ray Warren’s voice.

And why, since then, my single biggest highlight was seeing them beaten Cronulla two years ago.

The underdogs have their day occasionally. And on Sunday, Wigan will need to show their teeth because they are facing a Roosters side packed with stars.

Coaches and pundits often talk about the spine of the side – the hooker, halves and full-back – and the Roosters have a Green and Gold backbone.

Friend, Cronk, Keary, Tedesco. All Australia internationals. They also have players around them – including Boyd Cordner, the Kangaroos captain – who are not only good, but have travelled to these shores before.

But Wigan have quality players of their own, and a look at the likely line-ups throws up some intriguing duels.

They have the weather in their favour, and the crowd. As well as the fact they are battle-hardened from two Super League games against St Helens and Leeds, whereas the Roosters are coming into this cold.

I also believe their magical victory against Cronulla will have a psychological effect on Wigan’s players, in as much as it removed the ‘S’ off the NRL players’ chests. It showed them that the NRL players are not Supermen, and can be beaten if they all turn up.

“They’re human,” said George Williams, after finishing training at Robin Park on Monday. “There are some world class players but you can’t give them too much respect.”

And – by some sheer wardrobe coincidence, presumably – the words emblazoned across his hoodie read: ‘Respect all, fear no-one.’

Roosters coach Trent Robinson is an impressive operator.

Unlike some NRL figures he is clearly someone who cares about the sport as a whole. And he believes it’s about time the two bodies – Super League and the NRL – work together to nail down the World Club Challenge slot.

The Roosters initially wanted to meet Wigan halfway but given the fixture was arranged after the Grand Finals, between the two clubs, taking the showcase event abroad was – understandably – not practical.

“It’s been played for 20 years and every year we have a discussion over whether it’s going to be played,” said Robinson.

“I think something could be arranged between the federations to make it compulsory, having a bit more structure about the November

conversations that happen every year would be good.”

Let’s hope the powers-that-be listen. The World Club Challenge is a rugby league gem, and should be treated as such.

And, while on the subject, I hope those in charge learn from this year and ensure there are no other fixtures on World Club Challenge day in the future.

There are no other games on Challenge Cup Final day – to ensure all the focus is on Wembley – and yet this Sunday, there are four Championship matches and two Super League games.

And, yes, I have heard from people who have said they would have gone to the DW if ‘their’ team wasn’t playing that day.

The new panel who will decide the Steve Prescott Man of Steel has been revealed, and it’s an impressive line-up.

There are 21 former players, many of them legends and chaired by arguably the greatest of them all, Ellery Hanley.

For what it’s worth, I’m glad the change has been made. The Man of Steel used to be picked by an anonymous panel and, when it was, there was also a players’ player of the year award, too (they were merged after Trent Barrett missed out; surely not a coincidence?!).

This new approach is not only transparent, but it keeps some fabulous ex-players involved. And by revealing how the panel vote weekly (until the summer), it will build excitement over the season - and, of course, there will be no more instances of players taking the proverbial and voting for their mates.

So far, so pretty damn good.

But to suggest this new system will end debate and discussion – and even controversy – would be wrong.

Because, ultimately, the views of the judges may differ from what you or I think.

Phil Clarke is one of the panellists. He recently predicted Wigan would finish this season seventh – I and many disagree – but that doesn’t mean he’s wrong. He may be proved right.

I sometimes disagree with the opinions of Garry Schofield, another of the panellists who had great credentials as a player.

And I expect it will be the same when they and the others come to deciding the three best players in each Super League game.

In fact, after two rounds, we’re already seeing signs of that.

Ask many fans, pundits and even the coaches and players who has impressed from the Warriors’ opening two matches of the season, and many would say Joe Bullock.

I certainly would.

Yet four Wigan players have accrued Steve Prescott Man of Steel points – George Williams, Thomas Leuluai, Sean O’Loughlin and Liam Marshall – and Bullock has none.

As I’ve said many times... it’d be a boring world if we all had the same opinions!