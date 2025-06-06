Getty Images

Wigan Warriors star Remi Wilton welcomed a ‘crazy’ surprise on Thursday morning as her family surprised her at Robin Park Arena for a top secret reunion, having made the journey over from Australia ahead of their historic trip to Wembley.

The Australian hooker was one of five new signings at the Warriors in the off-season, and Wilton has been a standout following her arrival from reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie, helping Denis Betts’ side win seven from seven so far this year.

Wilton, who previously captained Canberra Raiders in her native Australia, will play in the biggest game of her career this Saturday as Wigan face rivals St Helens under the famous Wembley arch in their maiden Women’s Challenge Cup final.

The 28-year-old wasn’t expecting her family to make the trip over, especially because they are visiting again in just over a month’s time, but she was left stunned on Thursday morning when she was surprised by her mum and her mother’s partner.

“It was a very big surprise,” Wilton told Wigan Today. “It was crazy, I actually looked straight past both of them, my mum and her partner Nath, so I didn’t even realise they were there, so they snuck up behind me and it was a very nice surprise going into Wembley.

“Georgia (Wilson), my housemate and teammate, did very well to hide that one from me. She has organised the whole thing with mum, and that’s the reason I was coming into Robin Park in the morning, so it was nice.

“I think mum was pretty keen to come over anyway with it being such a big occasion and knowing what it meant to us and the club, she was pretty excited to be part of that so I’ve got no doubt she would’ve been full steam ahead with organising it to get over here, but Georgia definitely helped with organising the logistics and picking them up from the airport. G told me she had to go to work pretty early this morning, but instead she went to the airport and picked them up.

“My mum was saying to me that she wished she could be part of it and come over, so I was telling her not to worry and that she could watch it on the TV over there, which was fine, because they are coming over again in another month-and-a-half. It’s crazy that they’re here.

“They came over for the Grand Final last year when I was playing for York, so I was pretty lucky to see them then, but they said they couldn’t miss this one!”

Wigan and St Helens will make history on Saturday, with it being the first time the two rival clubs have met at the new Wembley, in any format.

Wilton admits she didn’t realise the magnitude of the Challenge Cup and Wembley before she came to England last year, but she definitely does now.

“We obviously don’t appreciate it as much as the girls from over here because it is such a big thing for the British people, but we don’t have that connection,” she continued. “We’ve obviously heard about Wembley and everything like that, but you don’t actually realise how big it is until you are in this atmosphere and the build up to Wembley this week has been insane, so you really start to see just how big it is, with how the club are around it, so it’s exciting.

“The build up at the moment, with the old footage of Denis (Betts) and things like that, they’ve definitely shed some light on the event for us and the more you see, the more you realise just how big of an event it is so it’s really exciting to be a part of, and us as Aussies who have come over, are very lucky, it’s great, I can’t wait.”