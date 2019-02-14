Wigan Warriors' Ben Flower aims to strengthen his GB claim during World Club Challenge

Ben Flower hopes to use Sunday’s World Club Challenge as a chance to show he deserves a place on the Great Britain tour later this year.

The Welsh prop has made no secret of the fact he wants a spot on the planned Lions tour at the end of this season - details of which have yet to be confirmed.

And he knows an impressive performance against some of the NRL’s best forwards – such as Australia captain Boyd Cordner and Kiwis enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – can only strengthen his case.

The 31-year-old said: “I want to do my best to get in that team.

“And I need a performance to show I’m good enough to compete at that level. These are the games I want to be a part of. These games aren’t hard to get up for - they don’t come around very often and you have to take your chance. They have quality and if you don’t bring your best game, you know you’re not going to win.”

Flower was in the Wigan side which lost 36-14 to Sydney Roosters in 2014. But he also knows what it’s like to topple the NRL premiers following the Warriors’ historic victory against Cronulla two years ago.

And he believes that 22-6 triumph, which earned the club’s fourth World Club title, will ensure the Super League champions don’t give their opponents too much respect.

“They’re all beatable – they’re another team with 13 players, and ultimately it’s about who wants it more,” said Flower. “If we come and play as well as we can, there’s no reason we can’t win.”

And having scored tries in both of Wigan’s games so far, is Flower aiming to stretch his 100 per cent record?

“I’m quite happy with two, but that’d be nice,” he smiled.