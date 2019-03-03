Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam asks fans to be patient

Adrian Lam accepts the pressure is on after Wigan tumbled to a shock defeat at Super League newboys London Broncos today.

In the shock result of the season so far, the Warriors went down 18-16 in the capital - their fourth loss in five matches.

Lam didn't attempt to hide his disappointment after another poor outing but he asked fans to be patient while they try and get their campaign on track.

"We've got a lot of new faces and we're trying to get through this period and win. That was the idea," he said.

"But we're not doing that and so there's a fair bit of pressure coming down.

"I understand that, I ask (fans) to be patient through this period, there are a lot of different players from the Grand Final side.

"Just talking to the players then, I said, 'I know you care about the club and the team, and we'll fix it together'. We'll be okay."

The defeat leaves Wigan rooted to the bottom of the table level with Huddersfield, who they face this Friday at the DW Stadium - although they may then be on two points if their appeal against their salary cap breach punishment on Tuesday is successful.