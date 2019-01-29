Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam “loves” the debate over ‘world champions’ Sydney Roosters billboards

Adrian Lam described the NRL’s billboard proclaiming Sydney Roosters as the world champions – three weeks before they meet Wigan in the World Club Challenge – as a “pretty good PR stunt”.

They were put up in America, close to the venue for this year’s Superbowl to promote the NRL, but raised some eyebrows given the Roosters travel to Wigan next month for the WCC.

Wigan tweeted this response

The Warriorsn returned serve, tweeting a picture - mocked up from the Oscar-winning movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - thanking the NRL and stating: “That’s the team talk, sorted.”

Lam encouraged clubs to generate more talking points.

“I love that sort of stuff – the league needs a bit more of that – and the way we responded was pretty cheeky, too,” said Lam.

“It’s what starts conversations and stokes interest, and hopefully it’ll be a sold out crowd.

“I thought it was a pretty good PR stunt.”

He confirmed Wigan did not appeal Jarrod Sammut’s two game ban for making contact with the referee during last week’s friendly at Salford.

The two clubs will reveal their 19-man squads today for Thursday’s Super League opener and Saints coach Justin Holbrook said: “To draw our biggest rivals first up, it’s exciting for the competition and both clubs.

“It’s always the best atmosphere and to kick off the season with it, will be fantastic.

“It’s great to start with a big spectacle.”

He expects Wigan to play a different style under Lam.

“Lammy will bring his own touches, being an ex-halfback and a good attacking player, he’ll encourage that,” he added. “They’ll be a dangerous team.”