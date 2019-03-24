Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam proud of son Lachlan after NRL debut

Adrian Lam
Wigan interim head coach Adrian Lam says he is exhausted after watching the Super League champions end their losing run, a day after witnessing his son make his NRL debut for Sydney Roosters.

The Warriors eased the pressure on their boss with a 30-22 victory over Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium, where England stand-off George Williams scored a hat-trick of tries.

It completed a memorable 24 hours for the former Papua New Guinea international, whose 20-year-old son Lachlan helped his old club to a 26-18 win over Manly.

"It's been an emotional week," he said. "I'm exhausted now purely off the back of the win today and Lachlan making his debut yesterday.

"It was a pretty special moment and I've just got make sure I don't get emotional because they're all bagging me for being an emotional father.

"I'm just proud of him and happy that he played well. He set up a try and defended really great. It's been a childhood dream of his to wear the red, white and blue."